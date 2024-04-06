Some visits are planned well in advance. Others come together quickly.

Simeon Caldwell's visit to Georgia on March 30 fell into the latter category. The 2026 Rivals250 safety from Jacksonville planned a "last-minute" visit to Athens coinciding with Georgia's first spring scrimmage.

The hastily-planned visit, Caldwell's first as a bonafide recruit, paid dividends for the Bulldogs in his recruitment.