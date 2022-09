Versatility is key when it comes to running backs in college football.

The best backs are threats both on the ground and through the air. Championship-caliber teams have multiple running backs whose strengths reside in different areas.

Georgia and its running backs showcased those skillsets in Saturday's 49-3 season-opening victory over Oregon. Micah Welch, a 2024 Rivals250 running back, took it all in from the stands.

"I thought all the backs had a great game and I learned more things from them," Welch said.