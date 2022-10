Justin Baker received some jarring news as he walked off the field.

As the sophomore Buford running back headed to the halftime locker room during Friday's showdown with Mill Creek, he spotted his trainer with Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee. When Baker went to greet his trainer, he got the news.

Despite not believing it at first, Baker now holds an offer from the in-state powerhouse Bulldogs.

"Coming from Georgia, that’s always big no matter what state you’re from. It’s UGA," Baker said. "But I mean, I feel like it’s a really big offer."