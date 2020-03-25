News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 08:21:27 -0500') }} football Edit

UGA offer significant for Rivals250 receiver Malcolm Johnson

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

College football recruiting is just another thing the COVID-19 outbreak has hindered tremendously. Still, for many 2021 prospects, like four-star receiver Malcolm Johnson of St. Stephen’s and St. A...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}