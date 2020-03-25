UGA offer significant for Rivals250 receiver Malcolm Johnson
College football recruiting is just another thing the COVID-19 outbreak has hindered tremendously. Still, for many 2021 prospects, like four-star receiver Malcolm Johnson of St. Stephen’s and St. A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news