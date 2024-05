The good news caught Jontavius Wyman off guard.

The 2026 Rivals250 defensive back had just gotten home when he received a call from his coach at Jonesboro High School. That conversation relayed the news that Wyman had received an offer from Georgia.

That moment now has the Bulldogs "up there" in Wyman's recruitment.

"I was so excited when that happened, I couldn't believe it," Wyman said.