Prospects like Paulding County's Smael Mondon and North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter have been on the radar for some time now, but a recent offer to David Crockett High school (Jonesborough, Tennessee) athlete Prince Kollie has made him a must-watch moving forward.

After a light class at inside linebacker in the Class of 2020, the Bulldogs are back on the hunt in 2021.

"I’ve been building a really good relationship with assistant coach Nate Bryant, and I was informed about the offer over a FaceTime with coach Glenn Schumann," Kollie said. "We talked about the program, and he feels that character and personality-wise I am a great fit for them. Also, he told me that their linebackers are different from everywhere else. He said I was one of the guys we want to offer."

For the three-star athlete, the news was a shock.

"I was speechless. It's truly a blessing from the man above," Kollie said. "When I think of Georgia, I think of a top notch program. I’ve been a fan of the program for some time now, and am truly blessed for the opportunity."

It wasn't the defense that drew the 6-foot-1 do-it-all in, however.

"D’Andre [Swift] was one of the first players I actually kept up with, because I like the way he plays, and I also liked [Jake] Fromm," Kollie said. "It's a prestigious program. I have a friend down the road whose whole family likes Bama, and we just like seeing who's going to come out on top."

Kollie says there's another aspect that helps to set the Bulldogs apart.

"Traditions," he said. "Now, everyone has tradition, but from the fan base to the alumni and former players, they live for Georgia football and the traditions they have."

It's something he wants to see for himself.

"Absolutely. As soon as possible," Kollie said of his visit plans. "I want to see the chemistry and bond between everyone, so you know how much of a family they are."

Right now, the fast rising star is taking in all the action he's seen around his recruitment from a quarantine perspective.

"Schools like Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and UVA are showing me I'm a priority, but as of right now, there's no commitment timeline," Kollie said. "I trust God to put me where he believes is the best place for me when it comes time to make that lifetime commitment."