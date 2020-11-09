UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia's loss to Florida

Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.

Dayne: Florida completed their chunk plays, most often the wheel route out of the backfield or a tight end streaking behind a receiver route. Credit to Kyle Trask for being incredibly accurate and showing masterful touch on his passes. The Gators spread the ball out. On each of these, you see a Georgia player making a mistake in coverage. Nakobe Dean took a step in the wrong direction and Major Burns missed an open field tackle.

Brent: If I would have told you early in the week that Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney would combine for 12 touches for 99 yards and a single touchdown, you probably would have been pretty confident in Georgia traveling home with the victory. That obviously wasn't the case, though, as Dan Mullen out-schemed Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning and Kyle Trask and the Florida offense executed that plan to the tune of 44 points.

While the wide receivers made their fair share of plays, it was obviously the running backs and tight ends on these wheel/leak concepts were the focus. Here are Trask's numbers when targeting those two position groups:

- RBs - 10 receptions on 11 targets for 212 yards and a 91.9 passing grade,

- TEs - 6 receptions on 7 targets for 150 yards, two touchdowns and a 90.8 grade

The first clip above is almost the exact play (without the jet motion) James Cook hit against Kentucky last week. As Dayne notes, Dean's step with the pulling guard causes him to be late in coverage and then Burns misses a chance to limit the damage in the second clip.

The third clip appears to be the one true mental lapse. Every defender in coverage is playing zone with Cover 3 technique on the back end, except Tyson Campbell. He momentarily pauses as if he sees the tight end leaking out, but then still says into the middle of the field with the outside receiver and leaves a massive void in the coverage. Further, watch every other eligible receiver for Florida. They are basically going through the motions. This play was going one place and one place only.