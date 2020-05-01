One of the bigger questions facing college football programs like Georgia in the face of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is what happens when the all-clear is given and teams are allowed to once again gather, hold meetings and practice.

Plans are already being made for when that day comes in Athens. As it apples to Georgia, UGASports has learned that one specific option has already been discussed and could be implemented once the SEC gives the OK.

According to multiple sources, the Bulldogs held a medical staff conference call this week with team doctors, trainers and other support staff to determine how to go about bringing the team together.

One plan would have Bulldog players and coaches sequester on campus at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel and begin what was described as a “combination spring-fall camp.”

Visitors and press would not be allowed.

“Hopefully, this would be an option,” athletic director Greg McGarity said in a text to UGASports.

Details of how such a camp would work and exactly when schools could begin have not been finalized.

However, such issues are believed to be among the current topics now being discussed by conference Presidents, athletic directors and the league office during their on-going meetings which have taken place almost daily since the pandemic began back in mid-March.

This information came shortly before the SEC announced Friday via Twitter that the all in-person camps and coaches’ clinics for all conference schools would be suspended through July 31.

The tweet also stated, as previously announced, all other in-person athletics activities, including practices, meetings and other organized gatherings remain suspended through May 31.

On Thursday, University president Jere Morehead told local radio station WGAU that he remains optimistic that the season will be played without much delay.

Morehead also said that it’s his “hope and expectation” that a full season could be played with fans in the stands, while maintaining that further developments regarding the pandemic could affect those types of decisions.

Earlier this week, Morehead said the University of Georgia anticipates all in-person instruction to begin at all schools in August of 2020.

Also on Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told Jacksonville Radio station 1010 XL that “my focus is on football as scheduled,” adding “the circumstances will guide that decision making. We want to be prepared.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Virginia.

NOTE: Earlier Friday, the NCAA released a Core Principle of Resocialization of College Sport, and steps programs would need to take. You read those steps here.