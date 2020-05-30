UGASports - UGA lands pledge from highly recruited 2021 OL Dylan Fairchild

Instead of taking his talents out-of-state, however, he'll be a Georgia Bulldog, as he announced on Saturday afternoon.

The West Forsyth rising senior was a coveted piece by several teams, including the likes of Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

"Georgia was one of those dream schools for me. Most of my family are huge Georgia fans, so I grew up watching them, and it was huge when I got the offer," Fairchild told Chad Simmons in early May. "They have great coaches, the academic program is strong, and it would be great to represent the home-state school."

It appears growing up a fan and having the opportunity was truly too much to resist, however. It didn't hurt that the Bulldogs made the final impression on Fairchild before the recruiting shutdown, either.

"Georgia is the last school I visited, and I visited Tennessee right before that. LSU and Georgia offered me on the same night—that was crazy," Fairchild said in April. "Coach Matt Luke and I have developed a relationship fast, and I like him a lot. Me and my family are really liking Georgia right now."

In addition to his highly touted football recruitment, Fairchild is a state champion wrestler, having won the Class 7A GHSA title last year on a perfect 47-0 record for the season.

Fairchild becomes Georgia's ninth commitment of the Class of 2021 and the eighth in-state pledge.