UGASports - UGA lands elite 2022 DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

THE SITUATION: Four-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has offers from the who's who of college football. The 6-foot, 180 pound soon-to-be junior had the choice of pretty much any school in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC. His recruitment got going early, so he has taken visits, he established relationships with a list of coaches, and he's seen all he needed to see. Georgia got on him, Groves-Killebrew tripped to Athens numerous times, and he has decided to stay home and be a Bulldog.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I knew last week that I was going to Georgia," said Killebrew. "I talked to coach Charlton Warren first, then I let coach Kirby Smart know right after that

"Me and coach Warren talk every week, so he may have had an idea how I felt, but he was still a little surprised. He wanted me to be a Bulldog bad, so when I told him, he was screaming and yelling. He was excited and said that I made his day.

"Coach Warren and I are really close, so it was great to commit to him. We talk a lot and he is a real cool guy. He is a good person, he is always cracking jokes and he is a guy who develop me at cornerback.

"Coach Smart and I are close too. He played a big role in this decision also. He has been talking to me since 8th, we know a lot about each other, and his style of coaching is great for me. I know he knows a lot about defense, especially my position.

"I picked Georgia over LSU, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Oregon. I have really been leaning this way for a while. Even since back in 8th grade, I have thought about this and really been loving Georgia. I just got that feeling and I knew I really wanted to be there. I know I really want to go to Georgia, so there was no reason to wait.

"Georgia is the right school for a lot of reasons. I know I will get developed by great coaches, they will put me in position to play in the NFL, I will be close to home, I have great relationships with coaches, and it is just right for me.

"I have been to to Georgia around eight times and I have a great feel when I am there. It is that home feeling and that is where I want to be.

"It means a lot for me to be able to say I am committed to Georgia. It is a great place. It is a great school. I am just going to keep working, stay in the books and be ready when I get there. I am really excited about my commitment."

