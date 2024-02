Georgia has been a constant presence for Trystan Haynes over the past couple of weeks.

Bulldog defensive back coach Donte Williams visited Haynes at his school in Oklahoma on January 26. That visit also led to an offer for Haynes.

Just over a week later, Haynes made his way to Athens for a visit on February 3. That trip helped him get a better picture of what life as a Bulldog could be like.