Marcus Downs will always hold a special place in his heart for Georgia.

The Bulldogs checked in as his first Power Five offer in January. In a recruitment that has picked up over the past few months, Georgia is still the first big-name school to show enough belief in Downs to extend an offer.

Georgia is now among the favorites for Downs as he eyes an official visit to Athens this summer. UGASports caught up with the South Carolina product to get his thoughts on the Bulldogs.