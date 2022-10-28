University of Georgia athletics legend Vince Dooley passed away peacefully earlier today at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old.

Dooley’s celebrated 25-season (1964-1988) head coaching career at Georgia includes many accolades, namely, 201 victories, six SEC titles, and a national championship in 1980. In addition, Georgia’s overall athletics program rose to new heights with Dooley serving as the school’s athletics director from 1979 to 2004.

To even begin to realize the tremendous impact Dooley made on Georgia athletics beginning nearly 60 years ago, perhaps one must first be cognizant of the steadily deteriorating Bulldog football program the young and inexperienced coach was hired to head up and rebuild.

Upon the firing of Johnny Griffith at the end of a 4-5-1 losing 1963 campaign—Georgia’s 10th non-winning season in the previous 15 years—the Bulldog football faithful desired an already-recognized head coach, a big-name hire. However, instead of a big-name head coach, Georgia’s then-athletics director Joel Eaves hired no-name Dooley.

With the hiring, according to Lynn Hughes, who would become Dooley’s first UGA starting quarterback: “We were sitting on the steps at Stegeman [Hall] wondering, ‘Who the hell is Vince Dooley?’”

The 31-year-old Dooley, who had played basketball under Eaves at Auburn, had recently finished the 1963 season as the freshman football coach of the Tigers. Yet, at just 31 years old, he had been hired to be the head coach of a once proud and successful program that had slowly been decaying.