As usual, the state of Georgia is loaded with talent in the 2026 class.

Many of the nation's top players reside within the state's border. Of the top 100 players in the 2026 class, 13 play their high school football in Georgia.

Two top players are Daverin "Deuce" Geralds and Bryce Perry-Wright, ranked 23rd and 25th overall. Georgia hasn't offered either prospect yet, but the Bulldogs are keeping close tabs on both of the highly-touted recruits.