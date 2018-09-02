UGA film study: video analysis of the victory over Austin Peay
Andrew Thomas, Ahkil Crumpton, Issac Nauta among shining stars of UGA opening week game film.
The first week of the Georgia football season followed the anticipated script. It was brutally hot, Sanford Stadium was packed, Georgia dominated the scoreboard, and Kirby Smart scoffed about his team playing soft.
Here is some of what Smart will see on the UGA game film.
First, a pre-game film note: the new Georgia entrance from Sanford Stadium's renovated west end zone is impressive. This will surely be featured in hype videos and recruiting pitches.
The first offensive play lineup: Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift behind center, Riley Ridley, Ahkil Crumpton, Isaac Nauta, and Tyler Simmons out wide, and the offensive line of Andrew Thomas, Solomon Kindley, Lamont Gaillard, Ben Cleveland, and Isaiah Wilson. The O-line weighs 1,638 pounds (an average of 328 pounds/man). By comparison, the 2014 offensive line was 1,489 total pounds (averaging 298 pounds/man).
The opening play is a read-option. Jake Fromm should have pulled the ball and ran -or- thrown to Crumpton in space. But again, it was the very first play and likely a scripted Swift carry.
Ahkil Crumpton was the MVP of the opening drive. His agility is a well known attribute. His toughness in blocking is one reason why Kirby Smart has raved about him in fall camp.
