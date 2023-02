Georgia is beginning to turn its sights toward the 2026 crop of signal callers.

The first offer went to in-state phenom Julian Lewis, a quarterback at Carrollton High School who figures to be one of the most coveted recruits in the class. Nashville's Jared Curtis and California's Brady Smigiel earned offers in January.

The latest offer went to another California quarterback, Jackson Taylor from Westlake Village. UGASports spoke with him to get his thoughts on being offered by the defending national champions.

"It was such an awesome moment," Taylor said.