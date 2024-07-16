A veteran Georgia defensive back is no longer with the team.

Georgia announced on Tuesday morning that senior David Daniel-Sisavanh is no longer on the team due to a violation of team rules.

“David Daniel is no longer with the team, violation of team rules. He’s been dismissed from the team and won’t be with us anymore," head coach Kirby Smart said. "I hate that because I really like David a lot. He’s a good kid.”

Daniel-Sisavanh appeared in 34 games for the Bulldogs over the past three seasons. In 2023 he appeared in 10 games, making one start. Daniel-Sisavanh registered 10 total tackles and one pass defended last season.