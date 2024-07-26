UGA commit Isaiah Gibson ready to build elite class
Isaiah Gibson took his own unique journey to being a Georgia Bulldog.
The Rivals250 EDGE had been considered a slight Georgia lean before he committed to USC out of nowhere in March. He then decommitted from the Trojans in June before committing to the Bulldogs a few days later.
Now, Gibson has his eyes set on a pair of five-stars to join him on the defensive front. What is his main message to Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry? What could Georgia be if it lands that trio?
"They know where home is," Gibson said. "I feel like we'll probably be the best D-line in the country, first year."
