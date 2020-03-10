WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Almost six months ago, early on a Friday morning, David Daniel announced he was committing to the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound safety at Woodstock High by way of Miami, Fla. had blown up as a recruit over the last 9-10 months, and after many visits, he had found his future home.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldog staff had recruited Daniel hard over the spring of summer and 2019, and it paid off in September.

The four-star has visited Athens close to 20 times the last two years and he has gotten quite comfortable in the Classic City.

"I have always told myself, family first, and at Georgia, it is a great family atmosphere," said Daniel. "Georgia has proven they will treat me and myself right many times, and I feel they will put me in the best position to get me where I want to go.

"I am happy with Georgia and I feel at home there. I plan to continue visiting Georgia as much as I can because that is where I will be spending the next three to four years after high school."