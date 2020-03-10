UGA commit David Daniel is growing closer to the Bulldog staff
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Almost six months ago, early on a Friday morning, David Daniel announced he was committing to the University of Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound safety at Woodstock High by way of Miami, Fla. had blown up as a recruit over the last 9-10 months, and after many visits, he had found his future home.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldog staff had recruited Daniel hard over the spring of summer and 2019, and it paid off in September.
The four-star has visited Athens close to 20 times the last two years and he has gotten quite comfortable in the Classic City.
"I have always told myself, family first, and at Georgia, it is a great family atmosphere," said Daniel. "Georgia has proven they will treat me and myself right many times, and I feel they will put me in the best position to get me where I want to go.
"I am happy with Georgia and I feel at home there. I plan to continue visiting Georgia as much as I can because that is where I will be spending the next three to four years after high school."
He has grown close to numerous players and the staff in general, but there is one Georgia coach that Daniel has gotten really close to.
"Coach Charlton Warren and I talk a lot. We talk at least three times a week and he is just a great guy. We talk about how the family is, my training and things like that. We have a great relationship, I like him a lot and things are going great with him.
"With coach Warren, and all the guys at Georgia, It is a different feel now being a commitment. I would say I am getting more love from the coaches, more attention when I am there and just talking with the coaches more.
"Coach Warren is my dog, and we just have great talks and I like him a lot."
When Daniel committed to Georgia, he had over 20 offers, and when you have a talent like this in the Peach State, schools are not going to give up until the pen hits the paper.
Daniel said Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia Tech are some of the schools still recruiting him hard and his plan is to take visits.
With the way Daniel feels about Georgia, he will be a tough one to flip.
"I am going to take some official visits, but Georgia is still where I plan to be," said Daniel. "I am 10 toes down with my commitment to Georgia. My mom always taught me, whatever you start, you finish, so I am keeping her words in my head.
"It would take something major for me to flip from Georgia. I still feel really good about Georgia."
#UGA four-star DB commit David Daniel @David_X_Dope getting some work in this morning at @WHSrecruits. @ReuseRecruiting @SmallwoodTrent @UGASportscom https://t.co/UWAZlSbiag pic.twitter.com/hDIYaTzI9g— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 7, 2020