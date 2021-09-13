UGA commit Darris Smith talks Bulldogs, transition to outside linebacker
Darris Smith looks like a prototypical Georgia outside linebacker.
At a lanky 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Smith is the perfect example of what Georgia's coaching staff looks for in edge defenders. For now, he's spending his senior season at Appling County High School as a hand-in-the dirt, 4-3 defensive end.
But make no mistake about it. Smith is going to be standing up on the edge when he gets to Athens, and he's looking forward to the opportunity.
