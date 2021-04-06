It was late summer of 2020 when four-star athlete Cedric Washington locked in his commitment to the Bulldogs, and since that time, he's seen the relationship blossom.

“We’re just getting tighter and tighter. It’s like I’m one with them now. We joke around a lot. Before, it was about opening up, but now, we’re locked in together," he said.

For the 6-foot-2, 220-pound do-it-all athlete, the focus has now turned to building the class around him.