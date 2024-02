Talyn Taylor knows what he wants in a school.

The Rivals100 receiver wants coaches who are mentors on and off the field. He desires a home, a place where he feels there’s no chance he will end up in the transfer portal after a year or two. More than anything, Taylor wants a school that provides a winning culture and that will develop him for the NFL.

He sees all those factors in Georgia, a place that feels more like home all the time despite being over 800 miles from his house.