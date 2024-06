A Tuesday camp at Georgia shook up Daniel Davis' recruitment in a major way.

The 6-foot-4, 346-pound offensive lineman made his way to Athens to work out for the Bulldogs on June 11. One day later, the 2025 prospect received word that he now had an offer from Georgia.

The news left Davis speechless.

"Once I was told they were going to offer me my mind went all over the place," Davis said. "Emotions were going wild. I was as happy as a kid in a candy store. I look forward to building a connection with these coaches and seeing what I can do."