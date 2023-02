Georgia entered Jake Merklinger's recruitment late. But according to the Rivals100 quarterback, it's not too late.

The Bulldogs already have one 2024 quarterback committed in Ryan Puglisi. Georgia is also heavily pursuing No. 1 prospect Dylan Raiola.

But Merklinger is on the radar as well after being offered by Georgia on Feb. 6. Ahead of a March visit to Athens, he spoke with UGASports and gave his thoughts on the Bulldogs.