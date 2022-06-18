Alvin Henderson has emerged as one of the top running backs in the 2025 class.

The Alabama prospect has amassed 50-plus offers, many of which are from the top programs in the country. That's an impressive offer sheet for anyone, let alone a rising sophomore in high school.

Georgia checked in as offer number five for Henderson last November. That early love has Georgia as one of the top early contenders for one of 2025's top ball carriers.

"The Georgia offer, I was like wow," Henderson said. "They were just on their way to winning a championship. I never would have thought it would have come early. But once I got it, I was like, okay, now it’s really time for me to grind."