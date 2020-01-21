Brock Vandagriff, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound signal caller from nearby-to-Athens Bogart, Georgia took to Twitter to announce that he'll be a Bulldog at the next level.

For the fourth time since Kirby Smart was named head coach of the University of Georgia, a five-star quarterback has committed his services to the Bulldogs.

Ranked at the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2021, and the top pro-style quarterback in America according to Rivals.com, Vandagriff becomes Georgia's third commitment for the rising senior class.

He joins four-star defensive back David Daniel and three-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson on the list.

Vandagriff, who plays only twenty minutes from the heart of Georgia's campus at Prince Avenue Christian School, was originally a commit to the Oklahoma Sooners but reopened his recruitment on January 1.

"It was a great fit for me as a quarterback at Oklahoma, but I feel I can fit in well other places, too. Over the (Christmas) break, I talked with my family about location and how far Oklahoma is from home. I am close to my grandparents and great grandparents that live in Alabama and my parents are in Georgia, so that distance was weighing on me," Vandagriff told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons two weeks ago. "I want my parents to be able to see me play every week like they do now. I want all of my family to be at the games, so that is what it came down to."

Last spring, the five-star junior admitted that the ability to stay close to home was something that both he and the Bulldogs had heavily on their minds.

"Well, the obvious thing is the location. They're making that a big priority. There was a string of USC quarterbacks that had all committed, that we're all near them, that were able to go to their practices and throw with them off season, workouts, and stuff like that, because they were committed early," Vandagriff said in April. "They could learn the system and be comfortable with it as a freshman. That's what they're saying to me, because they're like, you can come over whenever you want, sit in all the meetings, and you should have the offense down by your freshman year, because if you know it, then you're able to run it well."

