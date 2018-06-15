The answer to Georgia's question mark at quarterback in the Class of 2019 has been filled in - Hattiesburg, Mississippi's Oak Grove High School athlete John Rhys Plumlee.

Ranked as the nation's No. 14 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 19 overall player in the Magnolia State, Plumlee chose the Bulldogs over offers from Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

Teams had very different plans, however. Auburn and Mississippi State were thought to be leaning toward playing Plumlee at defensive back, while Ole Miss preferred him at slot receiver.

Georgia coaches took note of that athleticism.

"I think my athletic ability and my ability to run really caught [James Coley]'s eye," Plumlee told UGASports.com in March.

As for the oft-discussed Georgia depth chart, it was no deterrent in the decision.

"I have never been one to run from competition," Plumlee said. "I love to compete."

Plumlee becomes Georgia's ninth commitment of the Class of 2019. He is also the first three-star prospect to join the ranks.