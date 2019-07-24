UGA a ‘Top School’ for 2021 QB Caleb Williams
Since highly-touted pro-style quarterback Caleb Williams received an offer from the University of Georgia seven months ago, the junior prospect at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news