UGA a top contender for Juan Gaston Jr. as decision nears
Juan Gaston Jr.'s recruitment is nearing its end.
The 2025 Rivals250 offensive lineman is set to commit on August 2. While Gaston said he hasn't made a final decision yet, he is "pretty close" to settling on his team of choice.
Georgia has been a favorite for months. With a couple of weeks until decision day, the Bulldogs continue to sit near the top of the list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news