De'Nylon Morrissette barely recognized Georgia's campus.

When he arrived for a visit on June 1, he and his family hardly knew where they were when they parked their car. So much has changed since Morrissette's last visit, during his eighth-grade year. The changes also include the sparkling new football operations building.

Once he got his bearings, however, Morrissette got to work. As a firm commit in Georgia's 2022 class, he set about recruiting others to join the Bulldogs.