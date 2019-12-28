THE PROSPECT: Zach Evans

THE PICK: LSU or Georgia

WHY: “We haven’t talked about it but based on his Instagram and his visits probably LSU. My top two for him are either LSU or Georgia.” – Five-star tight end Darnell Washington ***** THE PICK: Georgia or LSU WHY: "Can I say Georgia or LSU with a 30% chance of me blocking for him at A&M? I’ll say this, I know more than you think. So you might wanna keep this. I’ll say Georgia and LSU -- one of those." – Texas A&M commit Chris Morris

***** THE PICK: Georgia WHY: That’s just where I see him. They don’t have many running backs committed there and he just seems like a Georgia guy.” – Michigan signee Andre Seldon ***** THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I just think he likes it there. He’s comfortable with them.” – Alabama commit Jayson Jones

***** THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “He’s kind of an enigma. Maybe LSU? That’s kinda what I’m thinking. Then again, no. I’m going to say Georgia. I think that’s the pick.” – Oklahoma signee Reggie Grimes

THE PROSPECT: Darnell Washington

THE PICK: Georgia WHY: I don’t think he’s going to Tennessee. I think that would be a game-changer for them, but I don’t think he’s doing it. So it’s Miami or Georgia? I mean, Georgia out of those two. I’ll say Georgia.” – Grimes ***** THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “That’s just what I think. He visited a few times and he seems to like it.” – Notre Dame signee Chris Tyree

***** THE PICK: Georgia WHY: Everyone else said Georgia and they’re right. Georgia likes big kids like that. He’s not fat; he’s thick. He’s a fit.” – Morris ***** THE PICK: Florida or Georgia WHY: “I think he’s a fit at Florida. Well, Florida or Georgia. He fits in at those places.” –Clemson signee Walker Parks

THE PROSPECT: Avantae Williams

THE PICK: Miami WHY:”Avantae is a Miami guy, I can’t lie. They have the crazy swag and he’s a dog. He’s going there. It’s a match.” – Morris ***** THE PICK: Miami WHY: He is staying in Florida for sure because he already decommitted from Oregon for being too far away. I’ll say Miami, but I think it could be Florida too.” – Seldon

***** THE PICK: Florida WHY: “There's a real good chance he picks Florida. His family is real close so he’s right there. I also know he has a couple homeboys there already. I’ll say Florida.” – Florida signee Gervon Dexter

THE PROSPECT: Elijhah Badger