UA All-America Game: Prospects predict where uncommitted will go
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Registration day for the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game is in the rearview. And while most of the prospects that came through the Marriott World Center lobby on Saturday have already signed letters of intent, a few players that will take part in the event remain publicly undecided. Below, a host of All-Americans offer their predictions on where four of their peers may land.
*****
*****
THE PROSPECT: Zach Evans
WHY: “We haven’t talked about it but based on his Instagram and his visits probably LSU. My top two for him are either LSU or Georgia.” – Five-star tight end Darnell Washington
*****
THE PICK: Georgia or LSU
WHY: "Can I say Georgia or LSU with a 30% chance of me blocking for him at A&M? I’ll say this, I know more than you think. So you might wanna keep this. I’ll say Georgia and LSU -- one of those." – Texas A&M commit Chris Morris
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: That’s just where I see him. They don’t have many running backs committed there and he just seems like a Georgia guy.” – Michigan signee Andre Seldon
*****
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I just think he likes it there. He’s comfortable with them.” – Alabama commit Jayson Jones
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “He’s kind of an enigma. Maybe LSU? That’s kinda what I’m thinking. Then again, no. I’m going to say Georgia. I think that’s the pick.” – Oklahoma signee Reggie Grimes
THE PROSPECT: Darnell Washington
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: I don’t think he’s going to Tennessee. I think that would be a game-changer for them, but I don’t think he’s doing it. So it’s Miami or Georgia? I mean, Georgia out of those two. I’ll say Georgia.” – Grimes
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “That’s just what I think. He visited a few times and he seems to like it.” – Notre Dame signee Chris Tyree
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: Everyone else said Georgia and they’re right. Georgia likes big kids like that. He’s not fat; he’s thick. He’s a fit.” – Morris
*****
THE PICK: Florida or Georgia
WHY: “I think he’s a fit at Florida. Well, Florida or Georgia. He fits in at those places.” –Clemson signee Walker Parks
THE PROSPECT: Avantae Williams
THE PICK: Miami
WHY:”Avantae is a Miami guy, I can’t lie. They have the crazy swag and he’s a dog. He’s going there. It’s a match.” – Morris
*****
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: He is staying in Florida for sure because he already decommitted from Oregon for being too far away. I’ll say Miami, but I think it could be Florida too.” – Seldon
*****
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “There's a real good chance he picks Florida. His family is real close so he’s right there. I also know he has a couple homeboys there already. I’ll say Florida.” – Florida signee Gervon Dexter
THE PROSPECT: Elijhah Badger
THE PICK: Arizona State
WHY: “Probably Arizona State. They have a relatable coaching staff there and I think he fits in well there.” – Chris Tyree
*****
THE PICK: Arizona State
WHY: “I was thinking Arizona State or, like, Arkansas or something. I’m going to go with Arizona State, though.” – Morris