Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to Georgia: What it means, what's next
The Bulldogs prioritized four-star defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins early and often throughout the 2021 cycle, and the persistence paid off on Friday as he announced his commitment.
What does the massive South Carolinian bring to the fold? Where do the Bulldogs turn next?
We'll dive in on both.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news