LOS ANGELES – TCU defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell cannot tell a lie. Having the opportunity to line up against Georgia, the team he transferred from following spring practice, is pretty doggone cool.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about all season, kind of a what-if kind of thing,” Mitchell said Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “For it to turn out, it’s a really good experience, and I’m thrilled to be here.”

The move to Fort Worth paid off for both parties.

Mitchell has been a key part of the Horned Frogs’ defensive front, playing in all 14 games, and contributing 26 tackles, including two tackles for losses of 2.5 yards.

The Nashville native said he harbors no ill will toward his former team. This was all about playing time.

“I just wasn’t getting as much playing time as I wanted,” he said. “I just wanted more of an opportunity.”

TCU defensive tackle Caleb Fox is Mitchell’s roommate.

He knows better than anyone how excited Mitchell is for the game.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Fox said. “It’s a really big deal for him. He’s excited, and I’m excited for him. It’s a great opportunity.”