Tymon Mitchell on facing his former team
LOS ANGELES – TCU defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell cannot tell a lie. Having the opportunity to line up against Georgia, the team he transferred from following spring practice, is pretty doggone cool.
“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about all season, kind of a what-if kind of thing,” Mitchell said Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “For it to turn out, it’s a really good experience, and I’m thrilled to be here.”
The move to Fort Worth paid off for both parties.
Mitchell has been a key part of the Horned Frogs’ defensive front, playing in all 14 games, and contributing 26 tackles, including two tackles for losses of 2.5 yards.
The Nashville native said he harbors no ill will toward his former team. This was all about playing time.
“I just wasn’t getting as much playing time as I wanted,” he said. “I just wanted more of an opportunity.”
TCU defensive tackle Caleb Fox is Mitchell’s roommate.
He knows better than anyone how excited Mitchell is for the game.
“We’ve been talking about it,” Fox said. “It’s a really big deal for him. He’s excited, and I’m excited for him. It’s a great opportunity.”
Fox said it did not take Mitchell long at all to get used to his new team.
“He adjusted really fast,” he said. “Going into the summer, we were cool with each other probably three days of being around each other and that’s when we decided to be around each other.”
Mitchell still has multiple friends with the Bulldogs. He talks regularly with Bulldog senior Zion Logue, as well as running back Kenny McIntosh. “Talk to Zion a lot,” Mitchell said. “But really all of those guys that I came in with for the most part.”
The Horned Frogs obviously liked what they saw. Mitchell’s name had barely hit the transfer portal before TCU gave him a call.
“TCU reached out to me the day after I went in and I was on a plane to Fort Worth the day after that,” Mitchell said. “Everything happened quickly.”
He obviously liked what he saw. "I just fell in love with the place, fell in love with the staff,” Mitchell said. “I knew we had a good team; I knew we had some good players. It just worked out for the best.”
Despite leaving the program early, Mitchell did receive a national championship ring. However, it’s back at his home in Nashville.
He’s obviously hoping to add a second.
“We haven’t talked much about it, but we've been kind of poking that ‘what if?’” Mitchell said. “For it to turn out is just crazy.”