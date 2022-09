Georgia's receiver class added a huge piece on Tuesday evening.

Tyler Williams announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. The No. 31 receiver in the country chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson, and South Carolina.

Williams joins Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes as receiver commits in the 2023 class for the Bulldogs. UGASports takes a look at what those prospects will be bringing to Athens.