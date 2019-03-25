Tyrique Stevenson wasn’t the only Georgia football arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Athens Clarke County police also revealed that wide receiver Tyler Simmons, like Stevenson, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct during what police claim was allegedly a fight with employees at The Cloud Bar in downtown Athens.

In a statement from ACCPD, police and detectives are still reviewing evidence to see who exactly was involved in the incident.

Stevenson was released later Sunday morning on a $1,000 bond, while Simmons was not booked, but taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty ACCPD officer was working at the bar when he was alerted that a fight was taking place inside the bars.

The officer called for assistance, and multiple officers responded to what was described as a “chaotic scene” with bar patrons spilling out on the sidewalk and street. Once order was restored, witnesses identified Simmons and Stevenson as the subjects allegedly fighting with bar staff.

Neither player was charged by The Cloud Bar, but both athletes were charged by police with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Upon arriving, Simmons was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury.

Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to comment on the latest incident.

Stevenson and Simmons are the third and four Georgia football players arrested in the past month.

Last week, backup linebacker Jaden Hunter was arrested by UGA police for driving with a suspended license, the result for failure to appear for violation that took place in September of 2018.

In February, backup defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested and charged with simple battery after it was alleged that the Florida native slapped a man at the Silver Dollar bar in downtown Athens.



