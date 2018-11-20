Rambo among those helping out as the scout team QB

Bacarri Rambo is back. He's not suiting up, but as a graduate assistant, the former Bulldog safety is helping the scout team give Georgia's defense the feel of defending a triple option attack. A former two-way player at Seminole County, Rambo doubled as an option quarterback for his former high school. He's been on the field offering looks and giving tips on what to watch for in Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech (Noon, SEC Network). “He did," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He’s done a good job helping us and coaching the kids on it.” Of course, Rambo hasn’t been the only one. Walk-on quarterback Mason Wood and backup safety Tray Bishop—himself a former high school quarterback—have given the defense looks. Both Wood and Bishop have "gone live"—that is, they can be tackled—during preparations. “Yeah, we do periods live and go out there and play tackle the man with the ball. I don’t know any other way to do it, to be honest with you,” Smart said. “There’s no halfway on it. Our kids like it—they embrace it. They get a little dirty, and they roll around on the ground, and our coaches do a good job selling.”

Injury Update

Linebacker Monty Rice remains unable to practice after injuring his foot during pre-game warmups against UMass. As for offensive lineman Cade Mays, he’s back on the field, but has yet to take part in contact. “Monty did not practice today, he’s still rehabbing,” Smart said. “Cade is able to go, but he has not been in contact; he’s been out there practicing with shoulder pads and moving around, but he’s not been in contact yet. I don’t know that we’ll be able to clear him for the game.” If Mays is unable to play, look for either Ben Cleveland or Trey Hill to get the start at right guard. “Yeah, Ben’s been on the O-line. He played against Auburn,” Smart said. “He sprained his ankle a little bit, but he’s overcoming two obstacles. It’s tough.”

Recruiting comes first

Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech figures to finish about the time the Iron Bowl match-up between Alabama and Auburn begins. However, according to Smart, he’ll be more worried about the recruits who are on campus, opposed to getting an early edge on the Crimson Tide. “I mean, if it's on TV, I'll watch it. But we'll be recruiting. We'll have prospects here, and certainly while they're on campus, that's the No. 1, most important thing,” Smart said. “It's the only time you've got them there, and it's all recruiting. But if it's on, and I'm sitting there with a recruit, we'll watch it. I'll have plenty of time to watch it Saturday night, Sunday night, as soon as we get the tape. Our focus has to be on Tech and, after Tech, focus on recruiting.” That will change come Monday, despite it being the first day coaches can begin seeing recruits on in-home visits. With the SEC title game looming on Saturday, preparing for the Crimson Tide obviously becomes the main focus. “I wouldn't say (recruiting is) completely out the window,” Smart said. “But I think it's much more important to have organization on the recruiting front. You explain to prospects that, hey, we won't be able to go out, because we're focused on a game that we've played ourselves into. You say, ‘We'll see you in a couple of weeks.’ But it's hard to do. Not to say we won't drive to Atlanta or do something, but it's on the schedule right now. The schedule right now is to prepare and get ready for that game.”

Quotable

“Toughness, physicality, heart,. Playing Tech is an attitude, it’s wanting to hit, not to be hit. It’s attack, not be attacked. That’s the approach we’re taking with it. You’ve got to do a good job selling it to your team. I think the teams that defend it well, they enjoy playing against it.” - Kirby Smart on what it takes to be successful playing against Georgia Tech's offense.



This and that