Injury update

Running back D’Andre Swift is currently bothered by an ankle injury, but according to head coach Kirby Smart it does not appear to be serious. "He wasn’t outside when y'all were there. He's got a little bit of an ankle contusion/sprain, but think he'll be fine,” Smart said. “He was getting treatment during that time. Hopefully, he'll be back by the end of this week." In other injury news: …Outside linebacker D’Andre Walker was back at practice Tuesday after suffering cramps at LSU. …Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (leg) returned to practice. …Smart said defensive end David Marshall (foot) is doubtful for next week’s game against Florida and that backup nose DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle remains out with an undisclosed injury. …Right guard Ben Cleveland continues to make progress, although no timetable has been given for his return. “He’s running under water where it’s not full weight bearing but he’s running. He’s off of the crutches, out of the boot,” Smart said. “That was a positive coming back from the game, but he’s not like he’s going to be back right now, but we think he’s going to be able to help us.” …Freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson (ACL) is close to getting back. “We don’t know yet. He’s not cleared to do that yet. We thought he would be, which we’re not live tackling today,” Smart said. “We hope he’s cleared for Florida, but he’s not as of yet. We hope to. He’s getting more work obviously. He’s not cleared completely yet.”

Campbell, Camarda getting pushed

Neither cornerback Tyson Campbell nor punter Jake Camarda had good afternoon Saturday against LSU and that’s apparently opened the door for others to earn more playing time. Campbell was targeted 12 times by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed eight passes against the freshman for 153 yards. Camarda, meanwhile, struggled not only with distance, but also shanked several kicks. “We're pushing guys to go out there and play and do some good things. Jake, we worked some other guys in there kicking today. He's got to execute better. Talented kid, just didn't have his best day,” Smart said. “It's kind of the same way with Tyson. We know that he's a really good, talented player and he's played better in some other games. He went against some good players Saturday and they went after him. He didn't make as many plays as he'd like to. It probably took some of his confidence away but he's got to grow up fast and we've got to help him. We've got to help him some." Mark Webb and Eric Stokes are two players who could begin to take playing time away from Campbell, while grad transfer Landon Stratton and Bill Rubright could challenge Camarda for reps at punter.

Trio of defensive players making moves