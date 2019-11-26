"They have a right to do that and I understand it. We’re critical of ourselves. We have a lot that we need to improve on and some of the things they’re saying, they’re dead on."

You don’t have to look far to find criticism of the Georgia football team.

Of course, most of it has to do with the offense, namely offensive coordinator James Coley or the recent struggles of quarterback Jake Fromm.

Such information certainly doesn’t qualify as news to head coach Kirby Smart, who was asked if some of the words from the outside were serving as motivation for his No. 4 ranked Bulldog squad.

“We have no consideration of anything outside of here. We really don’t. We don’t have any control over it,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “The thought of those things never even crossed my mind. Because I don’t look at them as punches. I don’t look at them as jabs because I don’t really listen to them.”

Smart doesn’t deny that some of the criticism is warranted. It’s just not motivation. As the head coach, he knows what the current issues are.

“If I need that for motivation then I’m not going to go where we need to go. Our players are intrinsically motivated. You have to motivate because you want to be great. You motivate because you want to be better,” Smart said. “It’s not about what people are saying or criticizing. They have a right to do that and I understand it. We’re critical of ourselves. We have a lot that we need to improve on and some of the things they’re saying, they’re dead on.”

That includes all the concerns fans and media have expressed about the offense and Fromm, who has gone three straight games without completing 50 percent of his passes.

"Certainly, we have games of flashes [in the red zone], flashes of third down, flashes of being able to run the ball. But we haven’t put that collective product together,” Smart said. “But I will say this, our offensive staff has worked extremely hard on it. There’s no stone unturned and the players are working really hard on it. They push each other every day in practice, to get better and to do more.”