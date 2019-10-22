Head coach Kirby Smart said he hopes that freshman defensive end Travon Walker (wrist) will be ready to return to practice early next week. “Travon, he’s not able to go yet. We think he’s going to be cleared probably by Monday. He’s out there running around, exercising, and doing things,” Smart said. “He’s just not able to do contact.” The news didn’t sound quite so positive on wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who continues to battle both shoulder and rib injuries. Cager could miss Georgia’s next three games. “Cager will still be there week to week. He’s not practicing right now but he’s out there at practice,” Smart said. “He’s conditioning and running he’s just not practicing.” Smart said Cager’s importance to the team this year has gone way behind what he does on the field. The effect he’s had off it can’t be understated. “Well, I mean, he’s been a player for us. He’s been like Javon Wims, he’s been an impact player for sure. But he’s probably been more of an impact on that room,” Smart said. “We carried him—I guess it was last week, I guess Kentucky week—we took him over and used his experience with the other guys. We want him around, is what I’m saying. Even though we knew he wasn’t going to be playing against Kentucky, he was still in the room, impacting those guys. He’s just very mature, he’s played a lot of football in his career, and he’s a positive impact on other those guys in the room. So, he’s been good.” Meanwhile, cornerback Tyson Campbell (turf toe) appears closer to returning after missing the past four games. “Tyson Campbell, I thought, was the best he’s been in a long time. He practiced for the first time and did things,” Smart said. “We just didn’t put him in there with the ones quite as fast. We tried to slow it down for him some. But he did practice.” …Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer remains out with what sources tell UGASports is a neck injury.

Kirby Smart makes an emphatic point during Tuesday's press conference. (Anthony Dasher)

Smart on offensive analyst Shawn Watson's role

Smart said first-year offensive analyst Shawn Watson plays a bigger role with the team than some might think. “Shawn's a big part of that. He has replaced Jay (Johnson), who did a great job last year for us. He's very involved as far as advanced scouting, we call it, looking at opponents ahead of time, both defensively and offensively,” Smart said. “He gives our defense an analysis of each opponent and their offense. So he's looking at Kentucky's offense and telling us what he thinks on Sunday night, just advance work.” Of course, Watson, who served as the offensive coordinator at Colorado (2000-2005), Nebraska (2007-2010), Texas (2014-2015), and Pittsburgh (2017-2018), also serves as another set of eyes for offensive coordinator James Coley. “He’s primarily with the offense and looking at things. Just an extra set of eyes to look at ideas, things he's done,” Smart said. “He's got a lot of experience. He's been a part of a lot of successful quarterbacks and offenses, so we used that as an asset. We've got several guys who do those things."

Don't let the defensive stats fool you

Georgia ranks among the top defensive teams in the SEC, but don’t let the numbers fool you. Smart's not. “No, not close. We were extremely sloppy in the last game, and you know, it’s sad, because you guys control the noise. But when you watch that tape, there’s a lot more concern,” Smart said. “Tackling, gap fits, if you went to a coach and said ‘Watch this game,’ they would come in and say, ‘That is atrocious, tackling, fits, eye discipline, leverage, blockers.’ But walking around, whistling past the graveyard that everything is fine, and we’re just OK, and we’ve got good defensive numbers—that’s not the case when you watch the true integrity of it.” The Bulldogs, who allowed 177 yards against the Wildcats, have not allowed a rushing touchdown. “You can’t judge it based on, number one, statistics. You can’t judge it based on a kid playing in the pouring down rain that’s not a quarterback. So we haven’t been tested in that regard,” Smart said. “And we’ve got to get better, and that’s what we’re doing this week.”

Quotables

What’s being worked on during the bye week: “Statistically, we do schematically, and we do professionally, because we’re trying to find what complements something we’re doing well. Let’s say we’re doing some good in the Red Zone; what’s something we can to do try to complement that? Because people are going to try and attack you on what you’ve done as your strength. We meet in the morning for two to three hours, we have quality control guys come in, give presentations, this is what so-and-so is doing, this is what they’re doing. They might not fit us, but they might, and we try to use those things. Same thing for me, I’m looking at the quality control of the offense, the quality control of the defense, what’s been the most successful run, what front, what front have we struggled the most against, and I’m looking at it from a defensive coach, saying, what is Todd Grantham, what is Kevin Steele, what is the next guy going to do to stop us?” – Smart. On if he’s changed his recruiting approach as far as the state of Georgia is concerned: “I would never change how we recruit the state of Georgia, its home base, it’s primary, it’s A-number-one, most important, it doesn’t mean we’re going to get every kid, it doesn’t mean that. I mean, there’s some good players in the state that have left and we’ve fought to get them, but I mean, I want the best players in the state to stay home. We’ll never change how we recruit the state of Georgia. Why would you ever do that. There’s too many good players here.” – Smart. Regarding extension talks with Jacksonville to keep hosting the game with Florida: