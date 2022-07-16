Troy Bowles commits to Georgia

There arguably has not been a more impressive position group in college football over the last few years than that of inside linebacker at Georgia. That position group just got another shot in the arm. Troy Bowles has committed to UGA.

Bowles is a standout for Jesuit in Tampa, Florida. If the name Bowles and the city of Tampa rings a bell, it should. Troy Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach Todd Bowles. Coach Bowles has been around the NFL a long time and knows what NFL talent at the linebacker position looks like. With a blue-chip linebacker recruit for a son, there's no doubt that Georgia's reputation for putting extremely productive linebackers into the League played a large roll in the decision of the four-star.

Georgia has been pursuing Bowles intently for the last 18 months. Bowles was a prominent unofficial visitor in the first weekend of June 2021. That weekend Georgia hosted major targets in the Class of 2022 like Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson, De'Nylon Morrissette, Gunner Stockton, and others. Despite that, Georgia's inside linebacker coach, and now co-defensive coordinator, Glenn Schumann, and head coach Kirby Smart were intentional in making the Class of 2023 Bowles know that he was a priority.

Schumann is really making his mark on the recruiting trail. With the addition of Bowles, Georgia now has three inside linebacker commits in the Class of 2023. Bowles joins CJ Allen and recently flipped former Michigan Wolverine commit Raylen Wilson. As impressive as this haul is on its own, it's even more impressive considering it comes on the heels of impressive classes in 2021 and 2022.

Jalon Walker, EJ Lightsey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, and Xavian Sorey have all been brought on board in the last two classes by Schumann. Schumann has also coached two Butkus Award winners during his time at Georgia in Roquan Smith and NaKobe Dean. Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker were all drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker was one of five Georgia Bulldogs that went in the first round.

All of this resonated with Bowles. In a recent interview with Rivals, Bowles alluded to as much.

"I have a really good relationship with coach (Glenn) Schumann and coach (Kirby) Smart," Bowles said. "Obviously, they are coming off a national championship, and the NFL production is pretty big."

Bowles accounts for Georgia's fourteenth commitment in the Class of 2023. Georgia is now ranked 10th in the team rankings for the class.