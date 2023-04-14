Tristian Jernigan has seen his recruitment really take off recently. Since late January, Jernigan has received scholarship offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and several other FBS programs. On March 2, Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann spoke with Jernigan and offered the Tupelo native a scholarship.

Since that time, Jernigan has taken unofficial visits and has narrowed down his recruitment to three schools: Georgia, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

The fast-rising inside linebacker prospect visited Georgia last week. UGASports interviewed Jernigan recently to get the details on his relationship with Schumann and his visit to Athens.