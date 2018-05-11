ROME – There’s a consensus among some that 2019 four-star defensive end Travon Walker—the nation’s 40th-ranked player—is a lock to ultimately sign with Georgia.

During a break in Friday’s state track meet at Berry College in Rome, Walker was asked if that was the case.

“They can feel how they want to feel,” Walker said in an interview with UGASports. “I can see why they say that. It’s closer to home, so it’s easy to go up there and visit, plus I’ve got some former teammates that play up there. That’s really why I’m up there.”

One of those teammates is Bulldog junior David Marshall, who played with Walker for one season at Upson-Lee in Thomaston.

“I still look up to him, but I want to be better than him. I tell him that,” Walker said. “He just laughs and said that’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s the type of person he is.”

It’s also apparent that Marshall isn’t putting any undue pressure on Walker to join him in Athens, although the 6-foot-5, 254-pound defensive end is obviously very high on the Bulldogs.

“He doesn’t say anything about recruiting to me. Nothing at all,” Walker said. “He just wants me to make the best decision for me.”