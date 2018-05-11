Travon Walker on being a "Georgia lock" and much, much more
ROME – There’s a consensus among some that 2019 four-star defensive end Travon Walker—the nation’s 40th-ranked player—is a lock to ultimately sign with Georgia.
During a break in Friday’s state track meet at Berry College in Rome, Walker was asked if that was the case.
“They can feel how they want to feel,” Walker said in an interview with UGASports. “I can see why they say that. It’s closer to home, so it’s easy to go up there and visit, plus I’ve got some former teammates that play up there. That’s really why I’m up there.”
One of those teammates is Bulldog junior David Marshall, who played with Walker for one season at Upson-Lee in Thomaston.
“I still look up to him, but I want to be better than him. I tell him that,” Walker said. “He just laughs and said that’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s the type of person he is.”
It’s also apparent that Marshall isn’t putting any undue pressure on Walker to join him in Athens, although the 6-foot-5, 254-pound defensive end is obviously very high on the Bulldogs.
“He doesn’t say anything about recruiting to me. Nothing at all,” Walker said. “He just wants me to make the best decision for me.”
Walker, however, has talked to Marshall about his experience in Athens.
“He really likes it. He says the coaches are making him the best he can be,” Walker said. “He feels if he takes what they’ve taught him on the field, he will be NFL bound.” However, as you might expect, the Bulldogs have plenty of competition.
Walker lists Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina as his four finalists, but also continues to get a lot of attention from the likes of Michigan and Notre Dame.
Miami also came through recently with an offer.
“It’s getting off the chain,” said Walker. “As it’s getting toward the end, a lot of coaches are coming real hard.”
Walker hopes to commit by midseason of his senior year.
When asked about each of his finalists, Walker gave props to Georgia for not letting up after being on him since his ninth-grade year.
For Alabama, it was their business-like atmosphere; Clemson was more like family. South Carolina? Walker likes the fact the Gamecocks have lots of young talent and feels they are a team that could ultimately develop into a contending team.
For fun, Walker was asked the following questions as it pertains to his recruiting. His answers were as follows:
● Most friends – “Georgia.”
● Family atmosphere – “Clemson.”
● Best facilities – “Clemson.”
● Best game day atmosphere – “South Carolina and Georgia.”
● Best visiting experience – “Alabama.”
● Cutest coeds – “Georgia.”
● Best food – “Tennessee.”
● Best coaching staff – “Georgia, Clemson and South Carolina.”
Walker said he probably hears from Clemson and Notre Dame every day, with Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina checking in every other day.
He says Mel Tucker, Tray Scott and Kirby Smart stay on him most of all.
The fact Smart – a head coach – plays such an active role is particularly impressive.
“It stands out for me when the head coach takes time to help the area coach and position coach,” Walker said. “Plus, he’s a defensive-minded coach. All four of my finalists have defensive-minded coaches.”