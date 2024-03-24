Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with four misdemeanor driving offenses, including DUI and reckless driving.

He posted bail totaling $1,883.00 after being arrested by Athens Clarke County police at 4:35 a.m. Etienne was released at 5:27 am. ET.

Along with charges of DUI and reckless driving, Etienne was charged with affixing material that reduces the visibility of windows/windshields and failure to maintain the proper lane.

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering information," UGA Executive Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond told UGASports in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and will not have further comment at this time."

According to the Athens Clarke County online jail report, Etienne’s DUI charge was denoted as “less safe,” which means the driver refused to submit to a blood or urine test.

The DUI less safe statute also allows a driver to be convicted even if their blood alcohol content is less than .08 grams."

In two years at Florida, Etienne appeared in 24 games with one start, rushing 249 times for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 238 yards and one score, while returning 28 kicks for 671 yards.

