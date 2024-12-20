Kirby Smart on Carson Beck, unique practices, and the transfer portal

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed an initial report by UGASports that quarterback Carson Beck was seeking additional opinions on the elbow he injured on the first half's final play against Texas in the SEC Championship.

Speaking as a guest on College GameDay, Smart did not have much more of an update than that.

“Well, he and his family have been out in Jacksonville with kind of his team and staff, and really a group of people in his family trying to pursue the best options to go forward,” Smart said. “But we've talked to him, we've communicated with him, and we're hoping for the best.”

Georgia has already announced that Gunner Stockton will be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs when they take on the winner of Notre Dame-Indiana in the Sugar Bown on New Year’s night (8:45 p.m., ABC).

So far in practice, Smart said he’s liked what he’s seen from the former Rabun County star.

“Yeah, he's been a great competitor,” Smart said “We've had some really spirited practices and it's good to see him get reps and grow as a player. Been really enjoyable to watch him grow and go against that one defense of ours. So, it's been awesome for him.”

Smart said the Bulldogs have already put together considerable work on both teams.

“It's been an adventure because our offensive and defensive staff and special teams had to break down both teams, not to mention deal with the portal and portal visitors and guys going in the portal and coming out of the portal,” Smart said. “I talked to several coaches that are playing today and tomorrow, and it has been a nightmare for them because they've had to prep for this early game while also trying to maintain their roster for next year.”

Smart said he already has a good idea of what the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers have to offer.

“We spent most of this week, we spent a couple of days on each team. That was very unique for us because we've never had two teams to work on,” Smart said. “So, we did work on each team, and we'll have a lot of recruits in town tonight, and we'll get to watch the game with some prospects and some of our young mid-years that are in town.”