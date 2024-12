Georgia already has one tight end in the 2026 class. Now Todd Hartley is looking to add one of the nation's best prospects at the position.

Kaiden Prothro is the No. 2 tight end in the 2026 class. The in-state product from Bowdon High School is coming off a strong junior season that ended with Bowdon's third straight state championship.

As the 2026 class comes into focus, Georgia is one of the schools recruiting Prothro the hardest.