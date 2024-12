Khamari Brooks is already quite familiar with Georgia.

He plays for North Oconee High School, a short drive away from Athens. His grandfather, Horace King, was one of the first African-American players to play for Georgia when he suited up for the Bulldogs in the early 1970s.

Brooks himself is now a priority target for the Bulldogs. He is also a newly-minted state champion, helping North Oconee to its first state title on December 16.