UGASports - Tracking the transfers

Let's make this a test. The transfer portal has not hit Georgia quite as badly as some of its brethren in the SEC. As of the writing of this article, of the 12 players who have left the Bulldogs since the end of last season, one can argue that only three—defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson and Major Burns, along with outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson—would have played key roles for Kirby Smart this fall. And we aren't sure on Burns. Although the Bulldogs have only added one transfer to date — defensive back Tykee Smith— it’s a solid bet Smart is continuing to scan the portal to fill what vacancies remain. Players have until July 1 to enter the portal and still be eligible for next year. Below is a look at the transfers by position for Georgia — again since the end of last season — and the impact it has had on the depth chart.



The transfer portal has given and taken away from Kirby Smart (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Quarterbacks

Transfers (1) John Seter (SMU) Returning (3) JT Daniels, Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett New (1) Brock Vandagriff Impact (Zero) The Skinny: Georgia’s quarterback situation is in excellent shape. In fact, with four scholarship quarterbacks, one can argue the Bulldogs are deeper at the position than they have been in Smart’s six years as head coach. Seter transferred back in February, but as a walk-on, he would not have played.



Running back

Transfers (0) Returning (5) Zamir White, Kendall Milton, James Cook, Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh New (0) Incoming (0) Impact (Zero) The Skinny: All’s well in the backfield for the Bulldogs. Rumors in January had both White and Cook leaving early for the NFL. That obviously didn't happen, and everything sets up well for RBU being able to defend its title this fall.



Offensive Line

Transfers (0) Returning (14) Warren Ericson, Tate Ratledge, Cameron Kinnie, Justin Shaffer, Austin Blaske, Clay Web, Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran, Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, Owen Condon, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg New (3) Amarius Mims, Micah Morris Incoming: Fr Dylan Fairchild, Fr F Jared Wilson Impact (Zero) The Skinny: With 18 scholarship offensive lineman available when fall practice begins, the Bulldogs might be young in some spots. But there will be no shortage of capable bodies. It’s just a matter of finding the right five.



Wide Receivers

Transfers (4) Makiya Tongue (Oregon State), Tommy Bush (TBA), Matt Landers (Toledo), Trey Blount (Old Dominion) Returning (9) George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson, Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson, Arian Smith, Demetris Robertson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey New (2) Adonai Mitchell, Jackson Meeks Incoming (0) Impact (Minimal) The Skinny: Although you have to take into account that Pickens will be lost to the team for most of the year, assuming the remaining injured players return by fall, as they're expected to, depth shouldn't be a problem for the Bulldogs. Of the receivers that left, Landers and Bush would have received some opportunities. But based on their production in the years they were here, the fact they are not should not be considered a major loss.

Tight end

Transfers (1) Kolby Wyatt (Hawaii) Returning (3) John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither New (3) Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers Incoming (0) Impact (Zero) The Skinny: It’s all present and accounted for as far as Georgia’s tight ends are concerned. Based on what we saw during G-Day, it’s also a talented group. FitzPatrick is strong as a receiver, but it’s what we saw from Washington and Bowers which leads one to believe we’ll see the group play a much bigger role catching passes than what we saw last fall.

Defensive Line

Transfers (1) Netori Johnson (Middle Tennessee) Returning (11) Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nazir Stackhouse, Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, Travon Walker, Bill Norton. New (3) Marlin Dean, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jonathan Jefferson Incoming (0) Impact (Zero) The Skinny: Johnson gave it a good go during his years at Georgia, but diabetes set him back to the point he was never really able to make an impact. Hopefully, he will receive plenty of opportunity at MTSU. As for Georgia, the Bulldogs’ defensive front has talent, strength and depth.

Outside Linebackers

Transfers (1) Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) Returning (4) Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson, Robert Beal Jr., MJ Sherman New (2) Xavian Sorey, Chaz Chambliss Incoming (0) Impact (Setback) The Skinny: Johnson would have seen extensive playing time. And while his absence affects the depth, folks need to remember the Bulldogs rarely play more than one outside backer at a time, except on third-and passing downs. When they do, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson are more than capable of getting after the quarterback.

Inside Linebackers

Transfers (0) Returning (5) Nakobe Dean, Rian Davis, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall New (1) Smael Mondon, Jr. Incoming (1) Fr Jamon Dumas Johnson Impact (Zero) The Skinny: The Bulldogs are in good shape. Dean, Walker, Tindall and Davis give Georgia a solid corps, and position coach Glenn Schumann has plenty of opportunities to mix and match throughout the course of the game

Safety/Star

Transfers (3) Tyrique Stevenson (Miami), Major Burns (TBA), Prather Hudson (Illinois) Returning (4) Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith, William Poole, Latavious Brini New (1) David Daniels Incoming (1) Tr Tykee Smith (from West Virginia) Impact: (Medium) Skinny: It’s hard to imagine Stevenson not being the starter at Star had he returned. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs were able to snag Smith as a transfer from West Virginia. But now that Burns has left, the depth has taken another hit, so don't be surprised to see Smart try and reach into the portal to add someone else.

Cornerback

Transfers (0) Returning (4) Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Daran Branch New (3) Nyland Green, Javon Bullard, Lovasea Carroll Incoming (1) Kamara Lassiter Impact (Zero) Skinny: From a transfer standpoint, there’s been zero impact, but that doesn't mean the cornerback position is worry-free. Quite the contrary. Thanks to graduation and players leaving early, the Bulldogs are green as grass when it comes to the corner, and why Smart is making it a priority to find some experienced help via the transfer portal.

Kickers/Punters