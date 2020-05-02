In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

Dayne: Injuries derailed much of Tyson Campbell's sophomore season. He missed five games with a nagging foot injury. Campbell was productive when he did play; he had 15 tackles and broke up four passes. This is one of three PBUs against Arkansas State.

Brent: Campbell played exceptionally well in the season's first three games before the injury bug bit him again. In those three games, he had a 77.1 overall grade and a 79.7 coverage grade, allowing only two receptions on nine targets. Overall, after logging 588 snaps as a true freshman, injuries limited Campbell to 275 snaps on defense this past season.