News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 01:03:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Top returning Bulldogs: Tyson Campbell

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

No. 10 on the list is cornerback Tyson Campbell

2019 PFF grades: 76.4 overall, 62.0 run defense, 69.2 tackling, 76.8 coverage

Campbell breaks up a pass.
Campbell breaks up a pass.

Dayne: Injuries derailed much of Tyson Campbell's sophomore season. He missed five games with a nagging foot injury. Campbell was productive when he did play; he had 15 tackles and broke up four passes. This is one of three PBUs against Arkansas State.

Brent: Campbell played exceptionally well in the season's first three games before the injury bug bit him again. In those three games, he had a 77.1 overall grade and a 79.7 coverage grade, allowing only two receptions on nine targets. Overall, after logging 588 snaps as a true freshman, injuries limited Campbell to 275 snaps on defense this past season.

Campbell works against the inside slant.
Campbell works against the inside slant.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}