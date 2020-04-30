In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

No. 11 on the list is inside linebacker Nakobe Dean

2019 PFF grades: 74.3 overall, 73.5 run defense, 59.6 tackling, 72.5 coverage

Dean, No. 17, records a tackle for loss.

Dayne: Nakobe Dean brought plenty of excitement with him to Athens as Kirby Smart plucked the highest-rated recruit in Mississippi. He played in every game during his freshman season, first on special teams, and then increasingly on defense. By the time Georgia was in the Sugar Bowl, Dean was chasing down quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage. Brent: Dean saw a total 308 snaps in his true freshman season, with 245 of those coming on defense. His playing time peaked in the bowl game with 37 total snaps, including a season-high 26 on defense. The one thing we heard consistently about Dean in both the pre and regular season was how intelligent he was. This play is an example of that, as Dean is very quick in seeing the action in front of him and decisive in his movements.

Dean tackles Lynn Bowden Jr.

Dayne: The primary job of an inside linebacker is to manage the middle of the field and not give up easy gains. Leverage and footwork are everything to cut off possible running angles. Dean showed how he can fight off blockers and complete tackles against good athletes. Here, Dean brings down Lynn Bowden Jr. before the latter can find a running lane. Brent: This is where Dean will be more consistently tested in 2020 - in the box on early downs. With Tae Crowder moving on to the NFL, Dean is in line to take over the early down role beside Monty Rice. In 2019, over 54 percent of Dean's snaps were on third or fourth down. Thus, adding strength and being prepared to be physical in the running game while also keeping his speed and ability to cover is offseason priority number one for Dean.