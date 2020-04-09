Top returning Bulldogs: Justin Shaffer
In this series we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
No. 16 on the list is offensive lineman Justin Shaffer
2019 PFF grades: 73.2 overall, 86.9 pass blocking, 72.7 run blocking
Dayne: Justin Shaffer (No. 54) may feel like a newcomer to some fans, but the offensive lineman has played in 26 games over the last three seasons. He's coming off a serious neck injury but is healthy for the upcoming season. Shaffer is in the running for one of Georgia's vacated offensive line starting positions.
Brent: In those 26 games, Shaffer has logged 357 snaps. Much like the departed Solomon Kindley, Shaffer's play is not flashy or overpowering, just consistent in execution.
